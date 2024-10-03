Ongoing communications update from Thursday, Oct. 3

The following is an ongoing list of news about communications-related resources in Western North Carolina in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene. This list will be updated as new information comes in:

News release from Buncombe County Thursday, Oct. 3:

Connectivity AT&T has set up a public mobile connectivity station at Sam’s Club, 645 Patton Ave, Asheville, offering charging stations and service for calls.

News release from Asheville City Councilwoman Maggie Ullman:

In addition to the Justice Center parking lot on Woodfin Street, Wi-Fi is available outside the West Asheville Public Library (942 Haywood Road, Asheville), Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St., Asheville), and Enka Library in Candler (1404 Sand Hill Rd, Candler, NC 28715) The password is “readmore” (one word, lowercase). The Groce UMC (954 Tunnel Road) also has cell/wifi/ and charging stations.

News release from Well Played Board Game Cafe Thursday, Oct. 3:

To offer a space for connection and support during this difficult time, we’ll be opening our doors today (Thursday 10/3) from 10 AM to 6 PM for a special gathering.

Free Board Games: Come in and enjoy playing our collection of board games at no cost.

Limited Services: Please be aware that we currently have no power or water. This means no food, drinks, water, or restroom facilities will be available.

Limited Capacity: We’ll be operating with a limited capacity to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety.