City of Asheville shares Tropical Storm Helene recovery resources

Asheville City Council member Maggie Ullman has compiled the following list of recovery resources:

To support the safest environment, a curfew is in effect from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. in the City of Asheville, and City Offices and Parks will be closed until further notice.

FEMA is on the ground, the nation’s top Incident Management Team is here from New York City. Electricity is slowly coming back, and resources are getting distributed with greater reach. However, WNC is still in crisis and the extent of the damage is still being assessed. Please help us share information with your network. We want as many people to have accurate and up to date information. Check the radio for recovery briefings at 88.1 FM and on Buncombe County’s Facebook page at 10 am and 4 pm each day. If you don’t have a radio in your house, you can use the one in your car.

Take care of yourself and your neighbors. We will get through this together.

For updated City information each day, click here. For updated County information, click here,

MISSING LOVED ONES.

If you are missing a family member or friend, please complete this form to notify Buncombe Co. officials. Officials are doing their best to locate and update their current status at the Buncombe Co. Register of Deeds office at 205 College St., Asheville. There are also other organizations working to help locate our friends and neighbors, including:

The United Way is conducting welfare checks and looking for people who have not been located. Please use this form to connect with United Way’s reunification program.

The Red Cross has some helpful tips for getting in touch with folks and, if you are looking for people who have not been located, you can use this form.

You can request a wellness check by texting “Person” to 40403. That goes to NC 211 and the texter will get a link to a form.

WATER AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN THE CITY

Pack Square Park Water Distribution: Drinking water will be distributed from Pack Square Park (70 Court Plaza) from 9am until dark or when the supply runs out. Each person will be provided two gallons of water per person, with a maximum of five gallons per family . Please bring containers if you have them, but containers are available if you do not. This distribution site is walk-up only. Assistance will be available for those who cannot carry their water back to their cars. Please do not park in roadways in order to avoid impeding on emergency response. Asheville Middle School Water Distribution (211 S. French Broad Street). Cases of bottled water are available for drive-thru pick up. One case allowed, per family per day. Shiloh Community Center (121 Shiloh Road) has cases of bottled water. Also one case, per family per day.



All sites have MREs (ready-to-eat meals), 2 per adult and 1 per child per day.

WATER AND FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN THE COUNTY

Times are 12pm-4pm. Each person will be provided 2 gallons of water, with a maximum of 5 gallons per family. You must bring your own containers.

William W. Estes Elementary School – 275 Overlook Road, Asheville Sand Hill Elementary – 154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville (Please enter via Acton Circle) North Windy Ridge Intermediate School – 20 Doan Road, Weaverville Fairview Elementary School – 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview Ingles on NC 9 in Black Mountain.



All sites have MREs (ready-to-eat meals), 2 per adult and 1 per child per day.

YOU MUST BOIL WATER IN BUNCOMBE COUNTY

Customers who currently have running tap water should remember that a boil water advisory remains in effect. Boil for at least one minute, even if the water is filtered.

If boiling is not possible, use commercially bottled water for drinking and food preparation. Use bottled water for infant formula and pets, as well.

Do not use ice made from unboiled water in drinks, food or coolers.

When washing hands, use boiled or bottled water. If neither is available, use hand sanitizer.

Do not use water from connected appliances, such as a water dispenser on a refrigerator.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ and World Central Kitchen are providing free meals starting at 1 p.m. each day continuing while supplies last) at 135 Coxe Avenue, Asheville. Food distribution is also occurring at all of the city and county water distribution sites listed above. Groce UMC (954 Tunnel Road) is also distributing meals and water.

Tupelo Honey’s South Asheville Store, at 1829 Hendersonville Road, will serve free hot meals from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., or until supplies run out, each day for at least five days, possibly more, beginning on Thursday,

MANNA DISTRIBUTION SITE

**Please note that donation hours differ from distribution hours**

MANNA will be accepting specific food, water, and supply donations from corporations, grocery stores, vendors, and individuals with extra resources to give. Items in need include Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener), bottled water, baby and toddler formula and food and Diapers

Farmers Market @ 570 Brevard Road Asheville, NC 28806

Dates: October 2-5, 2024

Donation Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Distribution Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

FORMULA AND DIAPERS

Beloved, at 32 Old Charlotte Hwy in Asheville, is sharing bottled water, food, diapers, and baby formula. Beloved can no longer collect items at this location. This site is for distribution only.

URGENT CARE AVAILABILITY

Mercy Urgent Care has two walk-in locations open at the following addresses from 8:30AM to 6:00PM:

West Asheville: 1201 Patton Ave.

Weaverville: 61 Weaver Blvd.

Brevard: 22 Trust Lane

Waynesville: 120 Frazier St.

Foothills: 140 W Mills St.

Novant Go-Health Urgent Care at 349 New Leicester Highway is open 9AM – 6PM Please note, these facilities treat non-life-threatening conditions. For emergencies, dial 911.

CITY AND COUNTY SCHOOLS

All facilities are without water, and many have minimal power. This, in addition to road impacts on bus routes, is a major roadblock to bringing students back to school. Schools are working diligently to account for all staff members. If you work for these schools, please contact someone to let them know you are safe.

TRASH AND RECYCLING

You may take trash to the county landfill at 85 Panther Branch Road, Alexander. Wastepro will resume Thursday service in the county if roads are passable. They will announce about Friday pick up tomorrow. Also on Thursday, Wastepro will have three drop off locations for trash. Storm debrief will not be collected.

Ingles @ 2901 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher Ingles @ 1865 1865 Hendersonville Road in Asheville Ingles @ 225 Charlotte Highway in Asheville

DO YOU NEED WATER TO FLUSH YOUR TOILETS?

The Jewish Community Center’s Pool (40 Clyde Street) will be open this Thursday and Friday from 10am-12pm. Please bring containers.

WIFI HOTSPOTS

In addition to the Justice Center parking lot on Woodfin Street, Wi-Fi is available outside the West Asheville Public Library (942 Haywood Road, Asheville), Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St., Asheville), and Enka Library in Candler (1404 Sand Hill Rd, Candler, NC 28715) The password is “readmore” (one word, lowercase). The Groce UMC (954 Tunnel Road) also has cell/wifi/ and charging stations.

SHOWERS

The Reuter Family YMCA located at 3 Town Square Blvd, Asheville, will be open to the public for showers and power charging from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS IN BUNCOMBE COUNTY

General public shelter at AB Tech – 6 Fernihurst Drive, Asheville, NC 28801 (use Victoria Road entrance)

Medical emergency shelter at AB Tech – 10 Genevieve Circle, Asheville, NC 28801

A NEW general shelter is now open at the former Gold’s Gym at 1815 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. This location has a playroom for children, so it may be more suitable for families. Please note that no pets are allowed at this location.

The General public shelter at WNC Agricultural Center is now full. Please do not go to the Ag Center until further notice. You can view additional shelters throughout WNC here.

DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AVAILABLE

People in Buncombe County who are unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Helene may be eligible for unemployment benefits. Business owners and self-employed individuals affected by the storm may also qualify for benefits.

People have 60 days from Oct. 1 to file an application for DUA at des.nc.gov. The deadline to apply is Dec. 2, 2024. If you are not able to file through the website, you can call the DUA Hotline at 919-629-3857

To get DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. DES will work with people who cannot provide all documentation to ensure that their unemployment benefits are not delayed.

PROTECTING YOURSELF AFTER DISASTER-HELPFUL TIPS

Be safe. Do not attempt to move downed power lines. Contact your insurance company before starting work. Do not pay for work up front and beware of contractors who try to rush you or come to your home offering assistance. We are already seeing scammers in the community using these techniques. Get three written estimates for the work, if possible, and compare bids. Watch out for price gouging Report price gouging and scams to 1-877-5-SCAM or NCDOJ.GOV/PRICEGOUGING

Please be kind to yourself and each other during the days and weeks ahead. Tropical Storm Helene has been and continues to be a traumatic event for our community. There is no right or wrong way to feel. If you need someone to talk to, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990