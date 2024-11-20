Unstoppable: A special place

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Marielle DeJong is the donor engagement officer at The Pisgah Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to the well-being and betterment of the Pisgah Ranger District.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Ardle: The Pisgah Conservancy (TPC) field staff are skilled machine operators, certified sawyers and knowledgeable of Pisgah’s vast acreage. After the storm, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) called on our team to work alongside them in the emergency response, restoring access to critical infrastructure like the Hendersonville reservoir and roads for the families who have property accessed through forest land. Collectively, TPC field staff added 50 hours of capacity per day to the emergency response.

Now, we are moving toward long-term recovery. Pisgah is such a special place. Its high peaks and lush valleys provide so many different kinds of opportunities: adventures with loved ones; moments of quiet and solitude; breathtaking sunsets and sunrises; fresh air among the trees and waterfalls.

TPC is focused on ensuring those opportunities are evergreen. We are dedicated to providing key resources so that Pisgah remains the beloved place that it is for WNC residents and all who pass through these mountains.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

One of the most beloved and cherished sites in Pisgah is Sycamore Flats. It’s a beautiful, shaded picnic area that sits in the bend of the Davidson River surrounded by lush hardwood forest and rhododendron. Wading, tubing, fishing and picnicking are common scenes comprising many generations at this easily accessible local treasure. After Helene swept through, it left behind a trail of debris and disarray. TPC invited the public to lend a hand to kick off the cleanup process. Nearly 100 volunteers from near and far showed up one Friday to gather debris, clean split rail fences and shovel washed away gravel. There is much work left to be done. But the energy and heart from the community was nothing short of overwhelming — and inspiring.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

We’re lucky to have access to many different public lands in WNC. Pisgah provides some of the quickest access to the most user groups. It might be surprising to know that it doesn’t have the staffing you’d think one of America’s most-visited national forests would have. To be sure, the local USFS is made up of talented, dedicated and wonderful people. And organizations like Pisgah Area SORBA and Carolina Mountain Club are truly essential partners that do great work. It takes all of us. Destruction left by Helene — and just a few years before, Tropical Storm Fred — compounded with the many complexities of caring for such a well-loved place requires a great deal of full-time, long-term work.

At The Pisgah Conservancy, our goal is to raise money to support full-time, professional crews that the forest will otherwise go without.

That’s why sustaining and growing TPC crews so they can continue their vital work in the forest is our greatest need. These skilled professionals are essential for maintaining and restoring Pisgah’s trails and recreation sites and improving the health of our forest ecosystems. Their ongoing presence is crucial.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

TPC is still a fairly young organization. We were founded almost 10 years ago to be a “friends” group for the forest. There are so many iconic places like Shining Rock, Black Balsam, Looking Glass Falls and Bent Creek that need more support than they have now. We’d like the community’s help getting the word out about that need, and we’re open to ideas on how to share our mission. Get in touch with us.