Unstoppable: Efforts to end homelessness

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Jessie Figueroa is the communications specialist of Homeward Bound of WNC, a nonprofit that works to prevent and end homelessness in our community through permanent housing and support.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Figueroa: In the aftermath of Helene, Homeward Bound of WNC shifted to immediately address the safety of all our staff and the clients we serve through our homeless and housing services programs. We have 11 households who were stably housed through our Permanent Supportive and Rapid Re-Housing programs that are now displaced, so our team is urgently working on rehousing options for those folks.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

Our local community stepped up within hours to donate in-kind items for all our programs, including generators, gray water, potable water, food, clothing, hot meals and more. It has been incredible to see the support from community members who ensured our clients had all they needed while also navigating their own lives in the wake of the storm.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?



Our most dire in-kind needs at this time are the items our AHOPE Day Center needs daily to serve our neighbors experiencing homelessness. These items include coffee, nondairy creamer, paper plates, napkins, toilet paper, hygiene items, towels and washcloths.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

Community members may also support through volunteer opportunities at our locations. To learn more, please visit avl.mx/eac.