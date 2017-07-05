Updated map of Asheville City School district approved

The Buncombe County Board of Education held a special called meeting on June 30.
In addition to other agenda items, the board also ratified an updated map of the Asheville City Schools district, which differs from the map of the Asheville city limits. According to a staff memo, the Asheville City Board of Education endorsed the county’s maps on June 5.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.