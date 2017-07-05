Updated map of Asheville City School district approved

Posted on by Virginia Daffron
The Buncombe County Board of Education held a special called meeting on June 30.

In addition to other agenda items, the board also ratified an updated map of the Asheville City Schools district, which differs from the map of the Asheville city limits. According to a staff memo, the Asheville City Board of Education endorsed the county’s maps on June 5.

