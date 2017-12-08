Walking in a winter wonderland

The snow continues to fall in Asheville. According to the National Weather Service, we are under a winter storm warning until noon Saturday, Dec. 16. For those already experiencing cabin fever, we offer a virtual tour of a snowy downtown. Stay warm and safe, Asheville.

Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder Photo by Thomas Calder