Year in review: Four priorities for the Asheville Fire Department

Mike Cayse came on as the fire chief of the Asheville Fire Department at the start of 2024. Xpress caught up with him to discuss how his first year in the position has gone and what Tropical Storm Helene revealed to him about his new community and home.

Xpress: What were your top priorities for the Asheville Fire Department at the start of the year, long before the storm?

When I started my job in January of this year as the Asheville fire chief, I announced four priorities:

Professional development

Commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

Program development

Capital commitment

What did Helene’s arrival reveal to you about your department and the broader Asheville community?

We as a city are largely well prepared to manage large events relative to cities our size nationwide. We have very qualified and experienced staff within the City of Asheville committed to what is best for our community. The community is strong, resilient and understanding — always supportive of their neighbors and extremely giving and generous.

What was the most memorable interaction you had with a community member this year and what made it memorable?

The Helene vigil at Pack Square was very moving — everyone was so supportive, and we as a city showed how strong we are when we are unified in purpose.