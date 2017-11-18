Inspired to take a chance on Oreo

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ Nonprofit Issue, we asked local nonprofits to share a bright moment of 2017.

Thousands of animals come to Asheville Humane Society each year: animals who are sick, injured, lost, neglected or homeless — each needing a second chance. With help from volunteers and supporters, we provide these animals with food, shelter, medical/behavioral rehabilitation and enrichment. However, it is the adopters who give them a forever home and a life worth living.

Oreo is a 16-year-old Shih Tzu who first came to Asheville Humane Society dirty, matted and with a skin infection covering much of his body. Sadly, he also had a heart murmur, dental disease, an ear infection, several masses on his body and was even missing part of his lower jaw! After weeks of TLC from our medical team, including medicated baths, grooming and surgery, Oreo was officially ready for adoption. Brandy saw Oreo on our website, noticed his age of 16 years, and immediately came to meet him. Despite Oreo’s litany of medical issues, in Brandy’s mind, he was perfect!

Brandy told us she hopes to have Oreo for a long time, but even if he only has six more months to live, she will make those months his very best. Hope, not heartache, inspired Brandy to take a chance on Oreo, and hope is what motivates us to keep fighting for our most vulnerable pets. Loss is heartbreaking and inevitable, but thanks to our animal-loving community, more lives are being saved than ever before. For that, we are forever grateful.

— Meredith Riddick Pitcairn, communications and digital fundraising manager, Asheville Humane Society