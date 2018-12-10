ASHEVILLE, N.C.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
3 thoughts on “Dissociative regression”
When will our politicians have the courage to tax those who can most afford it? Most of these problems would disappear if would just increase the taxes on the wealthy. The degree of wealth inequality is shameful and needs to be reduced.
LOL when will the voters realize that dimwits in positions of power won’t get them anywhere but poor. See it’;s OK to jack up my property taxes so Wanda Green can stuff her face on one end, and some bum in section 8 can do the same on the other. But boy oh boy when those taxes are spread across the board, we get statements such as yours.
If you want taxation to spread social justice, you won’t hurt the rich. They have the money. And the influence to ensure that they get breaks to make up for any “taxes”. Can’t say the same about the middle class or the “poor” though.
the wealthy already pay their fair share… the top 1% pays 40% of federal income tax already … and many people pay no taxes at all. ever. (other than sales tax).