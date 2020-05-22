Letter: A COVID-19 general strike

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

What if President Trump orders the country to go back to work after what he contends is the end of the virus crisis, but enough governors and/or people refuse to do so? Won’t the stock market renew the Corona Crash that began with the crisis?

Then won’t President Trump and Congress maybe be ready to negotiate with the states and workers to find out under what conditions they’ll return to work?

For centuries, workers’ rights activists have tried to organize an effective general strike. These include the Roman Empire plebeians’ strikes as well as the efforts of the Wobblies of America, the Chartists of England and the May Day movements almost everywhere.

Due to the virus crisis, we already have a rough equivalent of a general strike. It’s a chance for workers to declare they will not go back to work unless America, and then hopefully all the countries of the world, agree to something like the following:

1. Health care for everyone regardless of ability to pay.
2. A Worker’s Bill of Rights, including:
a. A guaranteed living wage.
b. A 30-hour workweek.
c. Increased safety regulations and decreased boredom.
d. A guaranteed humane job.
e. Option to join a union with no firing repercussions.
3. The end to Wall Street controlling whether the economy is in recession or progression; the end of all derivatives; other reforms that wrest most political power from Wall Street.
4. New corporate laws that require corporations, in exchange for limited liability, to first maximize good working conditions and wages and minimize damage to the ecology — before maximizing profits.
5. Total conversion of the economy to nonpolluting energy.
6. A national effort to end war and bring home all U.S. troops, to be replaced by U.N. troops, but only if it is obviously needed.
7. End to all sex, race, nationality, etc., discrimination.
8. An Elizabeth Warren billionaire tax and a return to tax rates of the Eisenhower era.
9. Etc.

Of course, this general strike will have to be supported by food-production workers who could supply food for free until the strike is over, and rents and mortgages will have to be suspended until the goals are accomplished. To some extent, that is what’s already happening, in a far too limited way, with the congressional $2.2 trillion relief package, food stamp provisions and other state laws preventing foreclosures and other such acts that are obviously counterproductive during the ravaging of COVID-19.

Unsurprisingly, there are many local organizations trying to achieve the goals listed above. These include (listed in the above order): 1. HealthCare For All WNC; 2. Just Economics and the local AFL-CIO. 3. What’s left of the local Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard campaigns; 4. Asheville Socialists; 5. NC GreenPower, North Carolina Biotechnology Center; 6. Local Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), the United Nations Association of WNC, more; 7. WNC Citizens for an End to Institutional Bigotry, The Human Relations Commission of Asheville; 8. Bernie, Elizabeth, Tulsi campaigns; 9. Etc.

Workers of the world, rise in virus crisis unity! You may have nothing to lose but your ventilators — and maybe a world of peaceful, humane, fulfilling work to gain.

— Bill Branyon
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: A COVID-19 general strike

  1. WNC

    You can strike as long as you don’t want
    *Food
    *Gas
    *Electricity
    *Rental property
    Might as well strike against using internet as well

    1

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.