Letter: A disconcerting downtown experience

Recently my partner and I enjoyed a rare evening out, which included dinner at Rhubarb and a performance at Diana Wortham Theatre. It was a pleasant evening, so we chose to walk from our home in Montford.

Coming back about 10:30, it was dark, and downtown was a ghost town. It felt dystopian. Clusters of mostly men had gathered in the shadows of every doorway. No one spoke to us or even acknowledged us, but I was glad I wasn’t alone.

In our eight years of living here, it was a new and disconcerting experience. I can’t imagine how a tourist might feel. I was sad and embarrassed for our beautiful city.

— Cherie Morris

Asheville

