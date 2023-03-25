Letter: Asheville’s sad descent

I felt a great deal of sadness reading about the increase in vagrancy, crime and homelessness in Asheville.

I have lived in this area for 24 years and have loved Asheville, but it has changed. It’s no longer the delightful and quirky place it used to be, with its street musicians, wonderful music and little shops. It’s full of traffic, chain stores and tourists.

It has become a place where local people cannot afford to live and many of us no longer want to visit. These changes are what happens when a city (or a state or a country) puts the accumulation of wealth by the few above the well-being and quality of life of its own people. It’s not just Asheville, of course. It’s happening all over this country.

When people lack the basics of a comfortable life and have to struggle just to survive, when the difficulties they face are too much to deal with, they will do whatever they can to get what they need and to find some relief and comfort.

As long as the “powers that be” do not put attention and resources toward the welfare of ordinary citizens, these problems will unfortunately continue.

I realize, of course, that there are many people in Asheville who work very hard to assist those who need help, and I commend their efforts. But theirs is an uphill battle, with insufficient support.

— Susan A. Stone

Black Mountain

Editor’s note: This was one of a number of letters about downtown Asheville that came in after a recent Xpress newsletter highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chu, avl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht. To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st.