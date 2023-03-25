Letter: Asheville’s sad descent

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I felt a great deal of sadness reading about the increase in vagrancy, crime and homelessness in Asheville.

I have lived in this area for 24 years and have loved Asheville, but it has changed. It’s no longer the delightful and quirky place it used to be, with its street musicians, wonderful music and little shops. It’s full of traffic, chain stores and tourists.

It has become a place where local people cannot afford to live and many of us no longer want to visit. These changes are what happens when a city (or a state or a country) puts the accumulation of wealth by the few above the well-being and quality of life of its own people. It’s not just Asheville, of course. It’s happening all over this country.

When people lack the basics of a comfortable life and have to struggle just to survive, when the difficulties they face are too much to deal with, they will do whatever they can to get what they need and to find some relief and comfort.

As long as the “powers that be” do not put attention and resources toward the welfare of ordinary citizens, these problems will unfortunately continue.

I realize, of course, that there are many people in Asheville who work very hard to assist those who need help, and I commend their efforts. But theirs is an uphill battle, with insufficient support.

— Susan A. Stone
Black Mountain

Editor’s note: This was one of a number of letters about downtown Asheville that came in after a recent Xpress newsletter highlighted three articles covering concerns about public safety and cleanliness downtown. Those stories can be found at avl.mx/chuavl.mx/chw and avl.mx/cht. To sign up for Xpress’ free newsletter, go to avl.mx/8st.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Asheville’s sad descent

  1. indy499

    The ole if we just raised taxes even higher and spent more money we could fix this argument.

    1

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.