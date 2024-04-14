Letter: A history of embracing challenge

I very much enjoyed Tricia Chan’s article about “how tackling hard things benefits us all” [“In Defense of Challenge: How Tackling Hard Things Benefits Us All,” March 20, Xpress].

Her approach emulates that of another leader who challenged us — President John F. Kennedy. In a speech at Rice University over 60 years ago (Sept. 12, 1962), Kennedy succinctly stated the rationale for pursuing the Apollo program. “We choose to go the moon. We choose to go the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

I hope we continue to find, face and overcome challenges as individuals and as communities.

— Gary Lazich

Weaverville