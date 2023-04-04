Letter: A poor choice for Kids Issue

Is it really necessary to advertise adult toys in a children’s issue [Kids Issue, March 15, Xpress]? (See page 53, ad for Boutique Royale in the summer camps issue.)

What happened to common sense? Have you none?

— Sally Henderson

Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We intentionally placed the advertisement outside of the children’s content. Though Xpress is a free weekly, it is not free to produce. Over 90% of our revenue comes from local businesses that believe in and support our mission. Among the many special issues we publish each year, our annual Kids Issues would not be possible without this generous support.