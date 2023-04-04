Letter: Thanks for wonderful Kids Issues

The time travel articles and drawings by area youths in the two Kids Issues have been amazing [March 8 and 15, Xpress].

Their writings — both prose and poetry — and drawings show great talent. Their visions of the past and future show wonderful imagination. Their concern for correcting past human mistakes and finding a better way forward are truly inspiring.

Reading these two issues gives me hope for our future. Thank you to all the youths who submitted their work and to the Xpress staff for sharing it.

— Shealy Thompson

Asheville