Letter: Probably no need to worry about toxic gas release

Every community would be fortunate to have a public citizen like Cecil Bothwell, primed to enter the fray with timely concerns. But a little more fact-finding is in order in the matter of Silver-Line Plastics’ (no relation) manufacture of polyvinyl chloride plastic pipe [“Ohio Derailment Raises Local Concern,” March 15, Xpress].

PVC is a solid made from vinyl chloride monomer, a gas, which was released in the catastrophic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Yes, VCM gas is an established human carcinogen and, when burned, can form dioxins, also highly toxic substances.

However, small manufacturers of plastics typically start from solid PVC in the form of pellets or powder that they reshape in extrusion machines into commercial products. The solid PVC may arrive in “hopper” cars, recognizable by udderlike chutes along the bottom of the tanker from which the load can be delivered using pneumatics. By contrast, VCM gas is transported in a chemical tanker car; the caplike ends are slightly convex.

When it comes to comparative toxicity, think of a molecular necklace. As loose beads, the molecules of VCM gas are a serious toxic hazard. But, after polymerization, the solid PVC, in the form of a large necklace, is relatively inert. Residual, unreacted VCM in solid PVC pellets and powders does exist, but at trace levels that are vastly lower than those encountered at East Palestine.

If anyone is actually exposed to unreacted VCM in PVC, it could be employees who have regular contact, say, in the headspace of an unventilated storage area. I hasten to add that suppliers of PVC have been aware of the problem for at least 40 years. There is a competitive advantage to keeping residues of the notorious VCM to a minimum.

The U.S. Department of Transportation placard number for VCM gas is 1086. Shipments of PVC solid pellets do not require a DOT number. I’d be extremely surprised if any 1086 is being delivered locally. Creating solid PVC from VCM gas on-site requires large chemical reactors and specialized facilities. We’d know it and have smelled it a long time ago if VCM gas were being polymerized into PVC anywhere near Asheville.

I first visited Asheville in the summer of 1985 as a representative of the National Toxics Campaign rallying for the Super Drive for Superfund. Our 1986 amendments created the Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxics Release Inventory, today available online to any citizen. I find no evidence of routine VCM emissions at any industrial facilities in Buncombe County.

Yet technical specialists seldom have all the answers. So kudos in advance to any citizen watchdogs, perhaps informed by the details above, who uncover quality evidence to the contrary.

Until then, let’s remember that our blue collar friends and neighbors in the region’s manufacturing sector currently have a lot to worry about. And emergency responders always have a lot to worry about. Bulk quantities of vinyl chloride gas a few miles from downtown Asheville probably isn’t one of them.

— Ken Silver

Asheville

Editor’s note: Ken Silver notes that he recently retired from a tenured position on the Environmental Health Sciences faculty of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health. He holds several professional certifications, including certified hazardous materials manager and certified industrial hygienist. He reports no industry conflicts of interest.