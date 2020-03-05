Letter: A tribute to Mike Fryar

Buncombe County owes Mike Fryar a huge thank-you for his service of many years as a county commissioner, who personally led the way to save us millions of dollars by doggedly questioning and demanding answers to cost overruns and unlawful spending by county leadership, not only by former County Manager Wanda Greene and friends, but also by A-B Tech’s former leadership.

With conflict of interest and unnecessary spending still county issues, we should all hope that at least some county officials will continue to ask questions and demand accountability.

Commissioner Mike Fryar will be sorely missed for his perseverance, gentle smile, honesty, hard work and genuine concern for those less fortunate. May he rest in peace.

— Janet Burhoe-Jones

Swannanoa