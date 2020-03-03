Letter: Make Asheville great again

MAGA hats and Confederate flags. I celebrate the conservative right for peacocking their beliefs. Especially when I see it in downtown Asheville. Republicans honor and display their First Amendment rights better than anybody. They wear their politics on their sleeves, belts, bumpers, truck beds, hats and I’m sure in places only their spouses or next of kin get to ever see. And many liberal Democrats hate them for it.

It’s called freedom of speech.

The media is using this right on a daily basis depicting Democrats as hate-mongering suppressors of our Bill of Rights. The ones I know are not this, but many of them shudder when they see these so-called symbols of hate. How about representing your liberal views with the same amount of vigor as your opposition does? Start wearing hats and belt buckles in masses to create a balance of political beliefs. Global-warming tank tops and round Earth bikini bottoms will fit right in with our town’s fashionistas. And nobody would blink an eye. We’re Asheville, baby!

I personally believe the rebel flag should be retired into museums as a relic of the past. But who cares what I think? It’s not a big deal. It’s just my opinion. And the “next of kin” comment is just a joke to stereotype Southerners. I’m a Southerner, and I think it’s funny. So, pet one of your 15 hunting dogs while whittling on the front porch or creep down into your basement to love on your pot plants. Chill. Vote. And enjoy our differences.

Being different is what makes Asheville great.

— Jeff Bloomer

Mills River