Letter: A vote for new Movies format

I must wholeheartedly agree with Robert Jordan’s opinion about [replacing] movie reviewer Scott Douglas [“An Alternative View on Movies Section,” June 5, Xpress]. As I stated in a letter over a year ago in Xpress, you needed a dictionary to read Douglas’ reviews; his “scholarly, pseudo-intellectual” reviews were distracting from really getting an honest opinion of what a movie was really like and if it was worth the time to see it.
I personally prefer the present mode of reviewing movies, barring the return from the grave of Cranky Hanke.
— Joe Mason
Fairview
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.