Letter: A vote for new Movies format

I must wholeheartedly agree with Robert Jordan’s opinion about [replacing] movie reviewer Scott Douglas [“An Alternative View on Movies Section,” June 5, Xpress]. As I stated in a letter over a year ago in Xpress, you needed a dictionary to read Douglas’ reviews; his “scholarly, pseudo-intellectual” reviews were distracting from really getting an honest opinion of what a movie was really like and if it was worth the time to see it.

I personally prefer the present mode of reviewing movies, barring the return from the grave of Cranky Hanke.

— Joe Mason

Fairview