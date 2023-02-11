Letter: A word of caution about psychedelics

I wish I’d known about your story sooner [“Shroom for Improvement: WNC Explores Psychedelic Mushrooms for Mental Health,” Jan. 25, Xpress]. I had two professionally guided experiences with MDMA three years ago for severe depression, and while they were transformative, I also suffered serotonin crashes both times that left me suicidal. It was a nightmare. I had to do transcranial magnetic stimulation and start antidepressants again. It took months to feel anything but extreme despair.

I always warn others about this and have discussed it with the big guns at MAPS (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies). Apparently, this is a huge risk for anyone who has responded to SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) meds. You have to have been off the meds for at least six months before your journey, so levels are very low to begin with. MDMA and psilocybin work by causing a spike in serotonin, but then your level plummets. Many people can bounce back, but not those of us with low serotonin needing SSRIs.

— Name withheld upon request

Flat Rock