Letter: Acebo will be tireless advocate for our schools and kids

This November, for the first time in its history, Asheville City Schools board members will be elected by district residents. It’s a pivotal time for our district, having faced a tumultuous period of constant superintendent turnover, budgetary problems, debilitating maintenance costs and decreasing enrollment. To be frank: It’s do-or-die time for our district, and it’s time to turn the ship around. Nobody is better poised to take on the role of an ACS board member at this time than Pepi Acebo.

Those familiar with Pepi will recognize him for his almost religious attendance of Asheville City Schools board meetings, having attended nearly every meeting and work session for the past eight years while also serving as an elected PTO officer for the past seven years. Nobody in the city of Asheville has followed the trials and tribulations of Asheville City Schools as closely as Pepi. Not by a long shot. He is an encyclopedia of the history of the board and the district. He has borne witness to dozens of key decisions — good, bad and ugly — tirelessly advocating for our teachers and students at each turn. Pepi has been a strong voice for special-needs students, for closing the achievement gap, raising teacher pay and expanding enrollment to balance the budget.

Righting the ship at Asheville City Schools — a district once revered as a model district across the state — will require board members with strong backbones willing to work overtime to do the necessary strategic and budgetary planning to turn things around. It’s a staggering task that demands a clear track record of fighting for our schools. Nobody has the track record that Pepi Acebo has when it comes to advocating for teachers and students, good governance of our schools and transparency along the way.

There is no clearer choice for a board member who will champion the students and teachers of our district, rebuild trust with our community and keep our schools open. If you want to ensure a bright and promising future for Asheville City Schools, vote for Pepi Acebo for Asheville City Board of Education.

— Brooke Heaton

ACS parent

Asheville

Editor’s note: Heaton reports volunteering for the candidate’s campaign.