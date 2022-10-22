Letter: Roney and Fletcher will prioritize equity, people and planet

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

We like to think of ourselves here in Asheville as a beacon of light of progressive thoughts and ideas. And while I agree with that assessment, one could argue that we have never had a majority among the mayor and City Council that truly represented that shared vision for our community and planet. This happens largely because we have conditioned ourselves to believe that when we elect candidates put forward by the Democratic Party, they will best represent the progressive leadership we desire in our leaders. In this election cycle, two of the most progressive candidates are not Democrats and have no party affiliation. They are mayoral candidate Kim Roney and City Council candidate Andrew Fletcher.

Over the past decade, Asheville has experienced unprecedented, mostly unfettered development and growth. We have unapologetically built an economy over-reliant on tourism while doing little to contain its negative consequences. This did not lead to a shared prosperity but instead led to skyrocketing property values, a severe lack of affordable housing, the almost total gentrification of historically affordable neighborhoods, along with the worsening issues of homelessness, drug overdoses and poverty.

By electing Kim Roney mayor, we will have the kind of voice at the top of our city government who possesses the knowledge and vision to lead all of Asheville toward the brighter future we envision. Kim Roney and Andrew Fletcher believe in transparency and inclusiveness in governing, while prioritizing equity, people and the planet over profits.

So when you arrive at the polls and someone from the Sierra Club hands you a Democratic Party-approved voters guide, politely hand it back to them and go with these two Sunrise Movement endorsees instead. Vote Kim Roney for mayor and Andrew Fletcher for City Council.

— Brian Haynes
Asheville

3 thoughts on “Letter: Roney and Fletcher will prioritize equity, people and planet

  1. Pierce

    Another failed council person endorsing a failing council person. Classic. Kim Roney is a big no. As for Mr Hayes, It’s all good to let you kid sell drugs our of your house in a residential area. These types of people are a threat to public safety and should be denied an audience or office.

    1
    1
  2. WNC

    The more “beacon of light of progressive thoughts and ideas” we see, the more
    Homeless
    Crime
    Higher taxes ( the progressive thought crowd wants your money to dole out to the progressive thought crowd’s non profits). If you want to make a good living own a few nonprofits.
    Could go on and on.

    1

