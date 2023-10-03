Letter: Add a lighted Ferris wheel to downtown Asheville

Graphic by Lori Deaton

I recently saw a news report that the City of Asheville was looking for suggestions for improvements to the downtown area to make it more fun and attractive.

I have one that I believe would brighten up the area and also raise funds for the city and Buncombe County. Since I live in Vegas now, every time I go outside my apartment, I see a gorgeous lighted Ferris wheel at night in the distance, and I really enjoy seeing it glitter at night.

I believe the same effect could be done in Asheville, and fees to ride the wheel would provide new jobs and funds for other civic improvements. I also believe both residents and tourists would want to photograph and ride it every night it is running.

By the way, I am homesick for West Asheville but am too poor to move back, but if Asheville adds a Ferris wheel downtown, I will visit to ride it.

— John Penley
Las Vegas

One thought on “Letter: Add a lighted Ferris wheel to downtown Asheville

  1. SpareChange

    Just what we need – the ultimate validation that the City of Asheville has turned itself into a cheap amusement park. Ideally the giant ferris wheel will go right in front of City Hall in order to complement the local clown show regularly performing there.

