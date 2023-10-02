Letter: Bike riders should stay in their lanes

On a recent Thursday, I had to make a business trip on Charlotte Street. Traffic was a little heavy in both directions. Now, I think that bicycle riding is a good all-around exercise for you.

Now, coming from my business on Charlotte Street, I had eight, maybe nine bicycle riders behind me, and traffic was slow. Now, the problem is they were behind me and in front of other vehicles, and on my right side is a new-looking bicycle lane not being used.

If the city spent all that money for you to ride your bicycles in, then use them and stay off my rear bumper. Also, use the crosswalk to reverse direction instead of making a U-turn in the middle of the road at oncoming traffic. Very dangerous.

Another problem with bicycle riders is in rural areas where I live. Please show some common sense and ride one behind the other instead of side by side and blocking the road. They act like they own the road, and when you honk your horn at them, you get some nice finger gestures. Very rude and selfish of them. They need to use lanes that were installed for them in town and be more graceful/courteous on the rural roads.

— Leonard Nickerson
Swannanoa

3 thoughts on “Letter: Bike riders should stay in their lanes

  1. gyp

    Regarding: “if the city spent all that money for you to ride your bicycles in…”

    How much money do you think the city (and the state, and the US military…) have spent to allow you to drive your automobile and subsidize its costs?

  2. indy499

    No vehicle operators ignore traffic laws more the bicyclists. They think they have some kind of green waiver which allows them to do whatever they want and then complain about cars.

