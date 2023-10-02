Letter: Bike riders should stay in their lanes

On a recent Thursday, I had to make a business trip on Charlotte Street. Traffic was a little heavy in both directions. Now, I think that bicycle riding is a good all-around exercise for you.

Now, coming from my business on Charlotte Street, I had eight, maybe nine bicycle riders behind me, and traffic was slow. Now, the problem is they were behind me and in front of other vehicles, and on my right side is a new-looking bicycle lane not being used.

If the city spent all that money for you to ride your bicycles in, then use them and stay off my rear bumper. Also, use the crosswalk to reverse direction instead of making a U-turn in the middle of the road at oncoming traffic. Very dangerous.

Another problem with bicycle riders is in rural areas where I live. Please show some common sense and ride one behind the other instead of side by side and blocking the road. They act like they own the road, and when you honk your horn at them, you get some nice finger gestures. Very rude and selfish of them. They need to use lanes that were installed for them in town and be more graceful/courteous on the rural roads.

— Leonard Nickerson

Swannanoa