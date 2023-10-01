[Regarding “Time for a Makeover: Artists and Promoters Point Out Shortcomings of Asheville’s Auditorium,” Sept. 13, Xpress:]
From your article (and thanks) and personal experiences of Asheville Symphony Orchestra performances at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, and with professional understanding of performance and acoustical performance facilities, and acoustics for activities such as symphony and choral performance: The TWA wasn’t, isn’t and will never be a first-class and deserving facility for ASO performances, no matter the extent of dollars and renovation.
The ASO in a new and specifically designed “shoe box” music hall would be best for ASO, other local and visiting acoustical music performances, recording of performance groups, the downtown and general Asheville culture and economy. There are good locations, some able to be designed with high-market-valued real estate [surrounding it] to assist in financially supporting the cost of a new ASO, plus facility. Also, this would take a huge reduced budget burden off the TWA renovation. Why not?
I have been a national project architect for 60 years, living and with an office in Asheville for 33 years, and weary of the TWA renovation debate and no first-class successful ASO facility accomplishment.
— Crawford Murphy
Asheville
One thought on “Letter: Asheville needs new music hall for symphony and more”
Asheville “needs” a lot of things. Like an updated and reliable water system. Like higher salaries to refill our police department. Like a larger budget for the dead and hazard tree removal (currently over a 2 year backlog). These are all critical public health and safety functions run on shoestring budgets. I could go on and on.
The root cause of all of these shortages is that Asheville lacks an adequate tax base to support the needs of a major city. Asheville lacks an adquate tax base because way back in 1933, and for various and sundry reasons valid at the time, the Sullivan Act essentially blocked Asheville from expanding it geographical borders (like every other city) and thus it’s tax base.
So in Asheville/Buncombe County, the county has the lion’s share of property (and sales tax) revenue (including from Asheville residents who don’t receive benefits from some of those county taxrs) and Asheville plays second fiddle. This is the exact opposite of EVERY OTHER medium-to-large city in the state of NC (and eleswhere).
But Asheville continues to try and “play” a major city role even though it doesn’t have the funds. Things like the Civic Center, the Nature Museum, Memorial Stadium/Tourists, Aston Park Tennis, a new deparment to “fix” the homeless problem (which doesn’t exist in the county by the way), an Urban Forester (even though the City Arborist is grossly underfunded for unsafe tree removal), and various nice-to-have positions/deparments (Equity, Sustainability, etc.) that we really can’t afford but do so anyway because every other big city does.
This is why Asheville has, and will continue, to struggle with funding necessary functions. And it will only get worse, because the vast majority of development will continue to occur in the county where property taxes are less than half of city residents and where all the developable land exists.
The ROOT CAUSE of Asheville’s poor infrastructure and poor essential service support is a constrained property tax base (geographical NOT tax rate). Buncombe County does not have this problem and in all fairness, needs to so recognize this dilema and step up to financially support Asheville in significant and ongoing ways.
They may claim they already do this, but I can assure you it is to a very limited extent. For example, the County contributed $250K/year for the Tourist/Memorial Stadium improvements. Asheville contributed $1M/year. Statistics show that almost half of the Tourist attendees are from the County. The County provides NO financial support for the Nature Center which Asheville funds annually for over $1.5M. I would hazard a guess that every youngster that lives in the County has visitied this center numerous times on school trips. Yet no funding from the County to support this asset.
Additionally, Asheville city residents pay county taxes to support the County Sheriff function. My analysis of that budget shows that at least $6M is due back to Asheville becasue we’re paying for purely county functions of the Sheriff (e.g., county patrols, animal services, Fire Marsall, to name a few) and for which we have to pay Asheville taxes for the exact same function here in the city!
Address the root cause of our problem.