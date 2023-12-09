Letter: Advertising isn’t the only way to increase tourism

Regarding the size and allocation of tourist money, I believe that too much money is going to promoting tourism through advertising. If the Asheville area did not appear regularly in many publications promoting the area, perhaps our local board would need to advertise.

However, in an area with many other needs, it seems only sensible to address these needs. Actually, everything that improves the area in any way makes tourists like the area more.

And, in fact, building a wonderful concert center to replace the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium would clearly be a tourist draw, so spending tourism dollars on such a center is entirely appropriate.

The only real complaint I have heard from visitors regards homeless people in the downtown area panhandling and committing crimes. Again, solving those issues would increase tourism!

I hope that our officials will realize that advertising the area is not the only way to increase tourism.

— Pat Scherer

Weaverville