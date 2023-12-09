Letter: Spend tourism tax money on infrastructure

[Regarding “‘Invest Back Into Our Community’: Local Leaders Call for TDA to Reduce Its Tourism Marketing Budget,” Nov. 22, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress:]
Yes, too much occupancy tax money is being spent on promoting local tourism (and Tourism Development Authority staff salaries!). The proceeds from the tax (75% plus) should be going toward enhancing the infrastructure that the visitors and locals use (sidewalks, crosswalks, downtown ambassador-type program); adding green space, trees, trash and recycling containers; adding affordable housing; free parking for downtown workers; supporting green efforts to reduce tourist waste (plastics, etc.).
TDA dollars should not be used for things like supporting a private company like the DeWine family and the Tourists baseball (that was plain dumb). That whole decision should have been made by the citizens during an election cycle (guessing the majority would have voted no).
— David Schumacher
Weaverville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.