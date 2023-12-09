Letter: Spend tourism tax money on infrastructure

[Regarding “‘Invest Back Into Our Community’: Local Leaders Call for TDA to Reduce Its Tourism Marketing Budget,” Nov. 22, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress:]

Yes, too much occupancy tax money is being spent on promoting local tourism (and Tourism Development Authority staff salaries!). The proceeds from the tax (75% plus) should be going toward enhancing the infrastructure that the visitors and locals use (sidewalks, crosswalks, downtown ambassador-type program); adding green space, trees, trash and recycling containers; adding affordable housing; free parking for downtown workers; supporting green efforts to reduce tourist waste (plastics, etc.).

TDA dollars should not be used for things like supporting a private company like the DeWine family and the Tourists baseball (that was plain dumb). That whole decision should have been made by the citizens during an election cycle (guessing the majority would have voted no).

— David Schumacher

Weaverville