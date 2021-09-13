It’s amazing to see all the letters in support of mask mandates, with no peer-reviewed scientific studies to back them up. The science says microscopic virus particles easily penetrate most masks. What don’t they get? Maybe they’re still listening to Dr. Fauci’s latest insights.
Meanwhile, those forced to wear masks slowly suffocate as their oxygen intake is restricted and bacteria builds up in their face. God help the children and the old folks.
— Gardner Hathaway Asheville
Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers data indicating that mask wearing reduces new infections, along with research that mask wearing has “no significant adverse health effects for wearers.” (avl.mx/acr)
4 thoughts on “Letter: Amazed by support for mask mandates”
” Do face masks work? Here are 49 scientific studies that explain why they do
Coronavirus” https://www.kxan.com/news/coronavirus/do-face-masks-work-here-are-49-scientific-studies-that-explain-why-they-do/
It should be added that the article posted above cites more than forty PEER REVIEWED studies showing that masks do work!
Make that an even fifty. https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210907/masks-limit-covid-spread-study
The letter writer complains about people pushing mask wearing with “no peer-reviewed scientific studies to back them up” and then proceeds to claim a danger posed by mask wearing with no peer-reviewed scientific studies to back it up. Mmm.Kay.
And oh…the microscopic virus particles that mask make more difficult to spread are in DROPLETS which have are larger than the virus and thus masks reduce the ability to spread the virus.
https://www.livescience.com/face-mask-visualization-droplets-covid-19.html