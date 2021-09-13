Letter: Amazed by support for mask mandates

It’s amazing to see all the letters in support of mask mandates, with no peer-reviewed scientific studies to back them up. The science says microscopic virus particles easily penetrate most masks. What don’t they get? Maybe they’re still listening to Dr. Fauci’s latest insights.

Meanwhile, those forced to wear masks slowly suffocate as their oxygen intake is restricted and bacteria builds up in their face. God help the children and the old folks.

— Gardner Hathaway

Asheville

Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers data indicating that mask wearing reduces new infections, along with research that mask wearing has “no significant adverse health effects for wearers.” (avl.mx/acr)