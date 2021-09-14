Letter: Mission Health should require vaccinations

I find it disturbing that Mission Health still has not mandated COVID vaccinations for staff. At least, vaccinations should be mandatory for staff that has hands-on contact with patients.

I commend Pardee UNC Health Care for making the decision to protect patients and staff by requiring vaccinations. How can we ever end this pandemic when even our health care providers remain lax and unwilling to make the hard choice to get and to require vaccinations? And what kind of example does it set for the rest of the community?

Mission Health, do the responsible thing!

— Gene Schweizer

Asheville