Letter: We don’t feel safe in Asheville

I live in Asheville, and I’m wondering why people care more about the homeless than the police who are deciding to quit because of the people in charge not backing them up, and [people] running around shooting up places? Should we send mental health workers out on those calls and the break-ins?

Because I’m tired of these people getting away with shooting up places, people terrorizing everyone and turning Asheville into a slum place to live. They need to focus on the projects. I can call it that because I live in one. I’ve seen too many shootings to mention, but nobody wants to talk about it.

The Vance Monument taken down, riots, killings, a casket filled with poop [left at] the police station, yet everyone gets away with this, and the world still thinks Asheville’s this wonderful place to travel to. Carrier Park’s cars get vandalized by people all the time. We don’t feel safe. Is this not a subject worth writing about?

I want Asheville the way it was. Beautiful, peaceful, but until the crime stops, it won’t be, and I won’t recommend anyone to visit this once-beautiful city.

— Name withheld

Asheville