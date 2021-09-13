Letter: We don’t feel safe in Asheville

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I live in Asheville, and I’m wondering why people care more about the homeless than the police who are deciding to quit because of the people in charge not backing them up, and [people] running around shooting up places? Should we send mental health workers out on those calls and the break-ins?

Because I’m tired of these people getting away with shooting up places, people terrorizing everyone and turning Asheville into a slum place to live. They need to focus on the projects. I can call it that because I live in one. I’ve seen too many shootings to mention, but nobody wants to talk about it.

The Vance Monument taken down, riots, killings, a casket filled with poop [left at] the police station, yet everyone gets away with this, and the world still thinks Asheville’s this wonderful place to travel to. Carrier Park’s cars get vandalized by people all the time. We don’t feel safe. Is this not a subject worth writing about?

I want Asheville the way it was. Beautiful, peaceful, but until the crime stops, it won’t be, and I won’t recommend anyone to visit this once-beautiful city.

— Name withheld
Asheville

2 thoughts on “Letter: We don’t feel safe in Asheville

  1. Robert

    Some of the money squandered yanking down the Vance monument could have been used to hire/train police and perhaps adopt/include aspects of Japan’s Koban method. This could have helped the police and community get to know one another and work in harmony toward mutually beneficial goals. The monument could have been renamed Harmony or Unity Tower and utilized as a teachable moment for children to interact with police, fire fighters, teachers and others who are important in our community. Many other wise citizens have voiced similar visions to myopic elected officials who only care about luring in more tourists…alas, lack of vision and chances gone. Oh, Lost!

  2. Enlightened Enigma

    Decades of non leadership, especially NOW is our problem and the current coterie of womyn are evil intentioned to perform according to the party of slavery, KKK, and destruction. No benevolence, only malevolence. Democrats DESTROY slowly but surely.

