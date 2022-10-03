Letter: Americans are living in a war zone

Graphic by Lori Deaton

I read Asheville news every day here in Vegas because I miss my hometown. What I am writing here applies to Asheville as much as it does here. Asheville has a violent gun problem now. People shot every week.

Same thing here. When I went to my local 7-Eleven yesterday to get a couple of things, I realized that every time I go out in these times (not a lot because of the 110-degree heat), I am watching for active shooters in cars, especially at a location like 7-Eleven.

Every insane person with a gun and livestream on social media seems to be primed to go off on anyone. A legendary investigative reporter was just stabbed to death here in Vegas, and arrested was a Democratic Party elected official who was upset about his reporting.

We are becoming like Mexico more and more every day, and Ukraine and Syria are not the only war zones now. We live in one here in America.

— John Penley
Las Vegas

5 thoughts on “Letter: Americans are living in a war zone

  1. Taxpayer

    Maybe because we opened the borders to allow them to all come here? What did we expect would happen, only the nice, kind people would pour in?

    1
    • Prospect Joe

      The people that are shooting, beating, and robbing our fellow citizens in Asheville have never been to a border town, and in most cases probably have never left of the state of North Carolina. Nice try.

      1
      • Taxpayer

        The OP is in Las Vegas talking about being afraid to walk to a 7-11. Nice try.

        1

