Letter: And another thing, Asheville drivers

I want to thank Melissa Nicholson for her insightful letter on Asheville drivers [“Attention, Fellow Asheville Drivers,” Nov. 8, Xpress]. I was surprised that she failed to mention what I consider the greatest traffic danger on the Asheville roads — driving in rain, fog and snow with no lights! What are these drivers thinking?

Maybe it is better to say: Why aren’t they thinking? Just up the road in Virginia, you can get a ticket for driving without lights in rain, fog and snow. Please, people, pay attention to road conditions and drive responsibly and protect us all.

— Wayne Fleisher

Asheville