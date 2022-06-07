Letter: Applauding county pay increases

[Regarding “Buncombe Approves $17 Minimum Wage for County Staff,” May 25, Xpress:] I applaud the raise in pay. The cost of living is outrageous for all and especially those paying for those who do not need assistance, just lazy.

The hourly rate of $17 is decent, but remember, Xpress does not visit this topic every time a company, other than the government, needs employees and the money.

Honestly, you all at Xpress really do not live in the real world. Look at Cawthorn as an example of what we (taxpayers) are tired of from so-called “officials.”

— Brenda Newkirk

Hendersonville

Editor’s response: Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We view reporting on local government pay increases in particular as important to civic accountability, given that local residents support those salaries through their taxes. Both Buncombe County and Asheville city governments are also developing budgets for the next fiscal year, and choices over employee pay impact the funding available for other priorities.