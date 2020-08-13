Letter: Artsville fails to impress

Your city is a prissy little bourgeois phony art town filled with middle-class housewives doing arts and crafts. Your pathetic excuse for an art community and apologetically tourism-biased economy filled your streets with the most uninteresting, baseball-cap-wearing bozos I’ve ever seen.

You might advertise as “Asheville, the perfect location for visitors with plain faces and lack of flair. The perfect mountain retreat for weeble wobble people in khaki shorts.”

Thanks for providing me with the biggest bullshit town I’ve ever encountered. I’ll recommend it to gas station owners across the USA.

— J.M. Snyder

