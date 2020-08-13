Letter: WNC scarred by road rage bullies

A few days ago, I was driving along Patton Avenue bridge and onto I-26 North. A driver of a pickup truck started to harass me from behind and then cut me off several times as we headed up 26 North. It seemed like the driver wanted to intentionally cause an accident with me. Luckily, I have a fast reaction time. Eventually, the truck sped off.

I am not sure whether it was the color of my skin, or the fact that I was driving an electric car that was irritating this person. This is not the first time I have been harassed on these mountain roads, and more often than not, the vehicles are trucks or large SUVs. I am not saying that truck drivers are bad drivers. I also drive a truck, but I don’t use it as a weapon on the road — it’s just a utility vehicle to haul stuff. You can love your truck without trying to run people off the road.

Many years ago, I used to walk about half a mile to a bus stop along a busy London road with my younger sister. On several occasions, I was accosted by an older English boy. He would block the path, and I would move to the other side of the sidewalk. He would move to block me again, and I would move back. Eventually, he would let us go and laugh. However, we got into some fistfights, as young boys do. One day, he stopped me in front of a grocery where my uncle worked. My uncle noticed the scuffle outside and ran to my rescue. Needless to say, the boy never harassed me again.

The event on the road reminded me of that time — but we were boys, not adults driving weapons on the road. If the truck driver drives like that habitually, they could end up killing themselves or worse, someone else. From my decades of driving these roads, it seems to me there are a significant amount of bullies on them. I can understand impatience and frustration driving in a large city like Atlanta, with lots of traffic and people trying to get places all the time. However, this area is mostly rural, and traffic here is nothing to get angry about, especially now with the pandemic slowdown. It is sad that such a pristine area is scarred by such an ugly attitude.

— Rudy Beharrysingh

Asheville