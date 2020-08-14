Letter: Thanks and farewell to The BLOCK Off Biltmore

Wanted to send a big thank-you to Cam MacQueen at The BLOCK Off Biltmore. Seeing that they have closed their doors really saddens me for our community’s loss. I have watched Cam work 16-hour-plus days to provide resources for our Latinx/Black/queer/marginalized communities.

I have never, in my life, met someone with the desire and heart to help others as much as her. I have never met a white person as driven to stand against racism, not when it’s cool or popular, but every minute of every day. Her work in our community has moved me greatly over the years.

We are sad to see you go and blessed to have had you for the time we did.

— J. Miller

Weaverville