Letter: Asheville and Buncombe lead the way on forest plan objections

[Regarding “From CPP: Objections to Proposed Plan for WNC National Forests Delay Process,” June 20, and “Taking the Long View: Increased Logging Will Benefit Our National Forests,” June 8, both Xpress]:

It’s inspiring to see so many objections to the disappointing Pisgah-Nantahala forest plan, which wants to maximize logging and minimize protections for the forest.

Among the more than 850 objections to the plan are the city of Asheville and Buncombe County. Big thanks to Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners for stepping up for our forests. They recognize the value that mature, intact forests provide for our air, water, climate, scenery, recreational opportunities, property values, regional economy and public health.

The largest and most populous city and the largest and most populous county in WNC both want stronger protections for Pisgah. So do 95% of the roughly 34,000 people who have commented on the plan.

What will it take for the Forest Service to finally listen?

Protecting Pisgah will benefit the health and well-being of everyone who lives here. Thank you to Asheville, Buncombe County, the hundreds of objectors and thousands of everyday folks who are fighting for the forest.

— Steven Koranda

Barnardsville