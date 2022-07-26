Letter: Asheville and Buncombe lead the way on forest plan objections

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding “From CPP: Objections to Proposed Plan for WNC National Forests Delay Process,” June 20, and “Taking the Long View: Increased Logging Will Benefit Our National Forests,” June 8, both Xpress]:

It’s inspiring to see so many objections to the disappointing Pisgah-Nantahala forest plan, which wants to maximize logging and minimize protections for the forest.

Among the more than 850 objections to the plan are the city of Asheville and Buncombe County. Big thanks to Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners for stepping up for our forests. They recognize the value that mature, intact forests provide for our air, water, climate, scenery, recreational opportunities, property values, regional economy and public health.

The largest and most populous city and the largest and most populous county in WNC both want stronger protections for Pisgah. So do 95% of the roughly 34,000 people who have commented on the plan.

What will it take for the Forest Service to finally listen?

Protecting Pisgah will benefit the health and well-being of everyone who lives here. Thank you to Asheville, Buncombe County, the hundreds of objectors and thousands of everyday folks who are fighting for the forest.

— Steven Koranda
Barnardsville

2 thoughts on “Letter: Asheville and Buncombe lead the way on forest plan objections

  1. Voirdire

    Steve, yes, “…What will it take for the Forest Service to finally listen?” Unfortunately, from what I’ve seen after 40 years of following it pretty closely…. it’s just not going to happen -their “listening”- ….ever, period. Maybe, just maybe, if the Forest Service was moved from the Dept of Agriculture to the Interior Dept, that would be a start of a new direction for them. Unfortunately, the chances of that happening though are, well… zero. But thanks for taking the time to write this piece…. got to tell it like it is.

    1
  2. MV

    Very similar to some of the conversations that many longtime locals keep trying to have about Community, health and public safety, tourism not paying its share, traffic/infrastructure, smart growth, the future of Asheville, protection of urban forests near parks, etc…so many of our local elected ‘leaders’ are not much different from the forest service they claim isn’t listening. Just telling it like it is.

    1

