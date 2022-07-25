Letter: When will we see investments that benefit taxpayers?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Just like the old saying, “All dressed up and nowhere to go,” I feel there should be a saying for Buncombe County: “So much money and nowhere to spend it.” Between the Tourism Development Authority monies and the fee-in-lieu monies, when are we going to see an investment in our area that benefits the taxpayers of this area?

Take the TDA. Spending its budget on attracting tourists when we know the area has been on the map for a long time without the help of advertising. Tourists will come here no matter what. And in the meantime, tourists think about and possibly move here. Time to change the TDA spending on advertising versus infrastructure improvement.

Now, take the fee-in-lieu monies, particularly relating to current and proposed changes to the open-space regulations. Currently, the Open Space Amendment will be voted on by City Council July 26 and, if passed, will give developers even more opportunities to pay a fee to bypass open-space requirements. Therefore, this will provide more units in developments that the well-off tourists will buy. Meanwhile, our citizens are priced out of the market.

The amendment could add to the “too much money” coffers. But wait, when will the fee-in-lieu litigation be resolved that will free up the spending to purchase land made available to the public that had to give up the open space in their neighborhoods?

Why are we giving developers a “free pass” to build on every possible square inch of property? What will this reduction in open space do to our tree canopy? After all, isn’t Asheville called the “Tree City”? What will the fee-in-lieu monies that the developers can pay provide to our citizens? These questions need to be fully considered and be answered before the amendment is approved. If you want answers to all the questions this amendment raises, email your City Council members at AshevilleNCCouncil@ashevillenc.gov.

— Victoria Williamson
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: When will we see investments that benefit taxpayers?

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.