Letter: Overlooking the elephants in Asheville’s room

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Tom Vernon makes an excellent point in his July 6 letter calling for the rebuilding of the Vance Monument [“Thumbs Down on Monument Ideas,” Xpress]. If you ignore (as his letter does) the white supremacist in the room, Zebulon Vance looks pretty good as a local hero. Maybe not the best North Carolina governor of all time (he did, in fairness, try to destroy the United States), but at least respectable. What’s wrong with honoring him in the middle of town?

It’s really not that hard to agree with this historically nuanced conclusion. All you need is the strength of character to overlook the unconscionable.

Many Asheville progressives exhibit the same stoic virtue on issues that matter to them. Take, for instance, objections recently raised in the Mountain Xpress to increased housing density, open-space reduction and infill construction.

If you ignore how more abundant housing exerts a downward pressure on market prices, and how exclusionary, single-family zoning perpetuates segregated housing patterns, and how close-in living reduces urban sprawl, and how urban density makes car driving less necessary and alternate modes of transportation more attractive, and how all that reduces carbon footprint and combats climate change, then these reforms look pretty bad. The only ones who benefit are developers. Greedy ones. Outsiders, too. Neighborhood character is at stake. Trouble in river city. Get out the pitchforks.

It’s not hard for Asheville homeowners to find a way to agree with this nuanced position, self-serving as it may appear on the surface. All they need is the strength to overlook realities of economics, sociology, history, physics, chemistry and common sense, as well as the struggles of ordinary people trying to find housing they can afford. And isn’t magical thinking what makes Asheville so special?

— Peter Robbins
Marshall

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.