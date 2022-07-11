Letter: Thumbs-down on monument ideas

I want to comment on the letters printed in the June 15 issue (while I did not read the article, “The Bigger Picture: Local Historians Reflect on the Vance Monument, One Year After Its Removal,” in the May 25 Xpress).

The first letter was submitted by Lynda Cozart of Asheville [“Asheville’s 21st-century Monument”]. Her letter bothered me much more than the second. I’m sure that many local folks find the notion that celebrating the Iraq War, gay marriage, animal rights and her other suggestions are very offensive. If these are the ideals of this country, we are truly in deep, deep trouble. We need uplifting and moral examples to aspire to, not the filth she suggested.

Donald O. Funderud Sr. of Asheville said he thought the Vance Monument should be put back up [“Put Historic Monument Back Up”], but I believe for the wrong reasons. It should be returned to its place of honor. It was illegally removed. Notwithstanding the pontifications of the City Council and their attorney, the Vance Monument was a gift to the people of Asheville, largely paid for by Vance’s friend George Willis Pack, on property donated by Pack on the condition that it be retained forever.

State law protected the monument and others like it by requiring any move to place one in a different location to be a location of prominence equal to the original site. However, when the governor of the state is allowed to break the law with impunity and the attorney general sits on his hands and doesn’t enforce the law, nothing is safe or sacred. At that point, no law is worth the paper on which it is written.

As far as Funderud’s statement that no one knows or cares who Vance was, that is not true. He is still the finest governor the state of North Carolina has ever had. The difficulty lies in the fact that the schools don’t teach history any longer. That is the fault of the educational establishment and our leftist government that wants to keep us ignorant. All nations that are going to survive must know their own history and need heroes to emulate.

— Tom Vernon

Asheville