Letter: More opinion content, please

I miss things that are suddenly no longer appearing in the Citizen Times (after 16 years, I am thinking of surrendering my subscription) and wish your paper would publish more editorials and letters to the editor — something is really missing, folks — a gap that you could fill, even if they’re “only” local in origin, even if they cost more. Please consider!

— Fran Ross

Asheville

Editor’s response: Thank you for your feedback and appreciation of letters to the editor and other opinion content. We are happy to take this opportunity to encourage our readers to send in locally focused letters and ideas for commentaries. Reach us at letters@mountainx.com with guidelines found here: avl.mx/5ds.