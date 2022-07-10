Letter: Open-space protections under threat

Loss of open-space protection at Asheville City Council coming up at the July 26 meeting! This is effectively a giveaway to developers under the guise of providing affordable housing. Make no mistake, higher density doesn’t mean affordable units will actually be provided. Most will still be market rate because that’s where the profit is.

Affordable is extremely expensive, and developers avoid getting entangled with the onerous requirements. We will lose our celebrated natural areas and gain little as a community. Demand keeping open-space protections and using other means to provide lower-cost housing.

Please read the proposal [avl.mx/bqk] and make comments via email (ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.gov) or come to the meeting to speak.

— Janet Thew
Asheville

2 thoughts on “Letter: Open-space protections under threat

  1. Taxpayer

    We can comment…or not. City council isn’t concerned what the taxpaying residents want and they’ll do whatever they want regardless unless the pressure is beyond intense.

  2. indy499

    There will be 30-50 million more people in the US by 2050 per the latest forecasts. Some will live in our area. Do you prefer density or sprawl? Don’t come is not one of the choices.

