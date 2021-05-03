Letter: Asheville area can learn from Coral Gables

Handling development can be pretty simple.

Rules need to be put in place that specify what is acceptable in differently zoned areas within the city. Things like density, traffic flow, architecture and historic preservation are examples of areas to be addressed by these rules. That structure usually helps folks who want to develop areas because they can base their investments on something solid. It also helps the citizenry because there are a lot less surprises!

In addition to the rules, a committee needs to be in place for compliance and for any variance requests. The committee should have the power to decide on the variance.

The city of Coral Gables, Fla., put this practice in place many years ago and has been very successful preserving its heritage as well as allowing for the growth that comes with a popular place to live.

— Barry Shoor

Asheville