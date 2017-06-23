Letter: Asheville could be home of national vegan movement

If each of us had the chance to make a huge difference in climate change and our health, would we be willing to do it?

Do we dare to be courageous enough to know that each animal food change we commit to is the answer to the most pressing social justice issue ever facing the world?

Are we willing to claim and be responsible that our eating habit is the answer to climate change and health?

We all know the statistics. Emissions and depletions from the resources used for animal food production use far more of our limited resources than any other combined form of energy and add to toxicity in our environment.

Just think of this: If everyone just stopped eating meat, climate change would immediately slow down as would the incidences of diabetes and heart disease.

That’s so empowering! Did we ever think that we have the answer to our planet’s demise on our daily plate? We do not have to wait for Washington or the world to mandate external changes. We can do this ourselves.

And it’s no wonder that we are disconnected and immune to violence around us — we eat it three times a day!

At the inspiring Asheville VeganFest [June 10-11], the message was it’s time for a love revolution! Loving ourselves, our planet, our animals. It’s such a simple solution.

The question is: How powerful, kind and just do we choose to be?

And it starts with us. Veganism is not a white, elitist group — it is everyone’s group.

Asheville could be the official home of the national vegan movement. Wouldn’t that be just the perfect new moniker of Asheville? Asheville, the kind, vegan home of preserving our Earth and humanity. [More info:] http://vegankit.com/be/

— Ariel Harris

Asheville