Letter: Asheville deserves fully renovated auditorium

[Regarding “Time for a Makeover: Artists and Promoters Point Out Shortcomings of Asheville’s Auditorium,” Sept. 13, Xpress:]

The Thomas Wolfe Auditorium is a huge asset to Asheville and deserves to be completely renovated. The Asheville Symphony has performed there for so many years and is a beloved part of the music scene in Asheville for listeners of all kinds.

When plans are developed, high priority should go to best views of the stage and for best acoustics. For steps, handrails are needed, and attention must be given to accessibility for set development and for attendees of all ages. Go for the best auditorium. Asheville deserves it!

— Ann McLellan

Asheville