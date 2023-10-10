Letter: Go for ‘Broadway-ready’ auditorium

[Regarding “Time for a Makeover: Artists and Promoters Point Out Shortcomings of Asheville’s Auditorium,” Sept. 13, Xpress:]

In response to your solicitation for opinions in a recent Xpress newsletter about whether to renovate the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium and, if so, to what extent, I am in favor of a “Broadway-ready” revamp, as you put it, and am willing to pay more in taxes for this to occur.

The fact that the original facility was built in 1940 and has only received one renovation in 1975 is sad. Diana Wortham is nice, but small, and Harrah’s is far too large for the kinds of things that can occur in the auditorium.

— Michael W. Drye

Asheville