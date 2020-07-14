Letter: Asheville should be cautious of Black Lives Matter organization

In the aftermath of the horrible killing of George Floyd, protests erupted in city streets across the country. They were often led by Black Lives Matter signage and chants. Unfortunately, the legitimate peaceful protests morphed into what I consider unlawful rioting, burning and looting. These rioters and looters destroyed businesses and property that often served the Black community.
We can argue who “infiltrated” the peaceful protest marches, but I posit that they were people without a care for George Floyd or racial injustice. They had an interest in creating chaos, which they did. I personally feel that they are revolutionaries, hellbent on destroying our country, its history, laws and culture.
There is talk by Asheville City Council member Sheneika Smith, along with the Asheville Area Arts Council and other community groups and leaders, of installing a temporary Black Lives Matter mural for Pack Square in downtown Asheville. Before Asheville rushes to embrace the BLM mantra, I would urge caution and restraint from going down that path. They should diligently research the BLM movement’s origins and its foundational beliefs and plans for our country.
You may well be surprised to learn that BLM isn’t as peaceful an organization as the millions of legitimate protest marchers were. Be careful Asheville, whom you align yourself with.
— Dennis Kabasan
Fletcher
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.