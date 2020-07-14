Letter: Asheville should be cautious of Black Lives Matter organization

In the aftermath of the horrible killing of George Floyd, protests erupted in city streets across the country. They were often led by Black Lives Matter signage and chants. Unfortunately, the legitimate peaceful protests morphed into what I consider unlawful rioting, burning and looting. These rioters and looters destroyed businesses and property that often served the Black community.

We can argue who “infiltrated” the peaceful protest marches, but I posit that they were people without a care for George Floyd or racial injustice. They had an interest in creating chaos, which they did. I personally feel that they are revolutionaries, hellbent on destroying our country, its history, laws and culture.

There is talk by Asheville City Council member Sheneika Smith, along with the Asheville Area Arts Council and other community groups and leaders, of installing a temporary Black Lives Matter mural for Pack Square in downtown Asheville. Before Asheville rushes to embrace the BLM mantra, I would urge caution and restraint from going down that path. They should diligently research the BLM movement’s origins and its foundational beliefs and plans for our country.

You may well be surprised to learn that BLM isn’t as peaceful an organization as the millions of legitimate protest marchers were. Be careful Asheville, whom you align yourself with.

— Dennis Kabasan

Fletcher