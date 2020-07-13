Letter: Decency demands Confederate monument removals

With all due respect to the reader who equates Confederate monuments to the Nazi death camps and the Normandy cemeteries, there is a distinction between celebrating the past and coming to terms with it [“Confederate Monuments Remind Us of Our History,” June 24, Xpress].
The preserved death camps of Dachau and Terezin were intended as chilling reminders of a past no one wants to repeat. They represent Germany’s atonement. In fact, German law prohibits memorials to Nazi leaders, whereas in America, we raise celebratory obelisks and heroic statues of individuals who were openly racists and raised arms against their own country.
The First Amendment may protect such memorials, but basic human decency demands their removal. The time is long overdue for America to reckon with its past, just as Germany has. We need to cease extolling false narratives, ignoring past transgressions and defending those who championed one of humanity’s most deplorable institutions. Only then can we, as a nation, truly heal.
— David Russell
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.