Letter: Goodbye, old friend

This is a goodbye letter to the charming little town of Black Mountain. …

Why am I saying goodbye? Because the town administration, police and fire department, and many of the businesses … callously and recklessly ignore safety precautions mandated by Buncombe County and our own governor, as well as the CDC. Apparently, it’s more important to serve political opinion and bias than to protect their own citizens. For this reason, I will no longer support Black Mountain commerce.

Residents of Black Mountain, you might consider asking your leadership why they were so willing to sacrifice your health to stick it to the libs. Shame on them.

— Angela Song

Asheville

Editor’s note: This letter was submitted before the statewide mask mandate went into effect. Also, Xpress contacted Josh Harrold, Black Mountain’s town manager, with a summary of the letter writer’s points and received the following response: “The town of Black Mountain began operating under a state of emergency on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Mountain, as did every other municipal jurisdiction in Buncombe County, followed the county’s lead and was step-for-step in line with Buncombe County up until May 22, when Buncombe County, along with Asheville, mandated face coverings without enforcement. The town of Black Mountain and every other municipal jurisdiction along with Buncombe County have followed or been more stringent than all of Gov. Cooper’s executive orders. The town of Black Mountain has and will continue to work with Buncombe County and Gov. Cooper’s office to continue to limit the spread of the virus.”