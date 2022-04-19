Letter: Asheville should set example for helping homeless

It is a bit tragic and a bit embarrassing that our homeless aren’t recognized as “refugees.” Refugees from the American culture. Many of them are the victims of Big Pharma, like the privately owned Purdue Pharma company. A company owned by the Sackler family, which is currently worth $13 billion. Will our homeless be included in the settlement in process for those addicted to the opioids pushed on our society by malfeasance?

No baby is born to be homeless, whatever the circumstances. Hopefully, Asheville can step up and set an example of how to show compassion and grace in helping those of ours most in need the way to a bearable life.

Clearly, our youths need avenues for success to protect them from this outcome.

— Anita Pandolfi

Asheville